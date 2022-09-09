Stop sign: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon renders Tipton's offense pointless 42-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon as it controlled Tipton's offense 42-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Tipton faced off on September 10, 2021 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
