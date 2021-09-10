Stop sign: Mount Vernon renders Tipton's offense pointless 49-0

Mount Vernon corralled Tipton's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
Mount Vernon struck to a 42-0 bulge over Tipton as the fourth quarter began.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 28-0 intermission score.
Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Tipton squared up on Wilton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
