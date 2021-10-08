Stop sign: Moline renders Galesburg's offense pointless 27-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Moline on Friday as it blanked Galesburg 27-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
The Maroons drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Silver Streaks after the first quarter.
The Maroons' offense pulled ahead to a 20-0 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Recently on September 24 , Moline squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.