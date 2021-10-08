 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stop sign: Moline renders Galesburg's offense pointless 27-0
0 Comments

Stop sign: Moline renders Galesburg's offense pointless 27-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Moline on Friday as it blanked Galesburg 27-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

The Maroons drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Silver Streaks after the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense pulled ahead to a 20-0 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Moline squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News