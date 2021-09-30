 Skip to main content
Stop sign: Iowa City renders Davenport North's offense pointless 42-0
Stop sign: Iowa City renders Davenport North's offense pointless 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Iowa City's 42-0 beating of Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Iowa City fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at Davenport North's expense.

The Little Hawks breathed fire to a 42-0 bulge over the Wildcats as the fourth quarter began.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

