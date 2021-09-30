Stop sign: Iowa City renders Davenport North's offense pointless 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Iowa City's 42-0 beating of Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Iowa City fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at Davenport North's expense.
The Little Hawks breathed fire to a 42-0 bulge over the Wildcats as the fourth quarter began.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.