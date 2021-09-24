Stop sign: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley renders Davenport North's offense pointless 44-0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport North in a 44-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Davenport North took on Dubuque Senior on September 10 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense breathed fire to a 23-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's domination showed as it carried a 30-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
