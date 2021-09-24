 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sterling stomps past Geneseo 31-0
0 Comments

Sterling stomps past Geneseo 31-0

  • 0

Sterling unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Geneseo in a 31-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Golden Warriors a 14-0 lead over the Maple Leafs.

Sterling registered a 17-0 advantage at halftime over Geneseo.

The Golden Warriors stomped on ahead of the Maple Leafs 31-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News