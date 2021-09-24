Sterling stomps past Geneseo 31-0

Sterling unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Geneseo in a 31-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on September 24.
Recently on September 10 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Golden Warriors a 14-0 lead over the Maple Leafs.
Sterling registered a 17-0 advantage at halftime over Geneseo.
The Golden Warriors stomped on ahead of the Maple Leafs 31-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.