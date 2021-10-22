 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sterling rides the rough off East Moline United Township 38-27
0 Comments

Sterling rides the rough off East Moline United Township 38-27

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Sterling dunked East Moline United Township 38-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Sterling darted in front of East Moline United Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Sterling kept a 28-21 intermission margin at East Moline United Township's expense.

The Golden Warriors enjoyed a meager margin over the Panthers with a 35-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 8, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sterling took on Rock Island on October 8 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News