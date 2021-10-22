Sterling rides the rough off East Moline United Township 38-27

Riding a wave of production, Sterling dunked East Moline United Township 38-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Sterling darted in front of East Moline United Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Sterling kept a 28-21 intermission margin at East Moline United Township's expense.
The Golden Warriors enjoyed a meager margin over the Panthers with a 35-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 8, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sterling took on Rock Island on October 8 at Rock Island High School.
