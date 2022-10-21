Sterling overwhelms East Moline United Township 63-33

Impressive was a ready adjective for Sterling's 63-33 throttling of East Moline United Township in Illinois high school football on October 21.
Last season, Sterling and East Moline United Township faced off on October 22, 2021 at East Moline United Township High School.
In recent action on October 7, Sterling faced off against Rock Island and East Moline United Township took on Rock Island Alleman on October 7 at East Moline United Township High School.
