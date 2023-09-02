Sterling Newman posted a narrow 16-10 win over Sherrard at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Sherrard, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Sterling Newman through the end of the first quarter.

The Comets kept an 8-3 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Sterling Newman and Sherrard were both scoreless.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.