Sterling Newman Central Catholic trips Aledo Mercer County in tenacious tussle 33-24
Sterling Newman Central Catholic trips Aledo Mercer County in tenacious tussle 33-24

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sterling Newman Central Catholic passed in a 33-24 victory at Aledo Mercer County's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over the Comets as the first quarter ended.

The Comets fought to a 19-8 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

The Comets thundered in front of the Golden Eagles 33-8 going into the fourth quarter.

The Comets fended off the Golden Eagles' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Recently on October 15 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Toulon Stark County in a football game .

