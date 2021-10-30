Sterling Newman Central Catholic trips Aledo Mercer County in tenacious tussle 33-24

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sterling Newman Central Catholic passed in a 33-24 victory at Aledo Mercer County's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Golden Eagles showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over the Comets as the first quarter ended.
The Comets fought to a 19-8 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.
The Comets thundered in front of the Golden Eagles 33-8 going into the fourth quarter.
The Comets fended off the Golden Eagles' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
Recently on October 15 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Toulon Stark County in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.