Sterling Newman Central Catholic posts win at Orion's expense 27-13
Sterling Newman Central Catholic posts win at Orion's expense 27-13

Sterling Newman Central Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orion 27-13 during this Illinois football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Orion settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's offense moved to a 14-13 lead over Orion at the intermission.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Orion squared up on Spring Valley Hall in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

