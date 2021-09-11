Sterling Newman Central Catholic posts win at Orion's expense 27-13

Sterling Newman Central Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orion 27-13 during this Illinois football game.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Orion settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic's offense moved to a 14-13 lead over Orion at the intermission.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
