Sterling Newman Central Catholic pockets narrow victory over Orion 13-12

A tight-knit tilt turned in Sterling Newman Central Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Orion 13-12 at Orion High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Sterling Newman Central Catholic a 7-0 lead over Orion.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Orion stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 7-6.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 13-12.

