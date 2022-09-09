 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sterling Newman Central Catholic pockets narrow victory over Orion 13-12

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Sterling Newman Central Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Orion 13-12 at Orion High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Sterling Newman Central Catholic a 7-0 lead over Orion.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Orion stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 7-6.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 13-12.

The last time Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Orion played in a 27-13 game on September 11, 2021. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News