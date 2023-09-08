Sterling topped East Moline United Township 23-19 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Sterling and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 23-19.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Sterling and East Moline United Township played in a 63-33 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

