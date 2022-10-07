Sterling dismantles Rock Island in convincing manner 56-19

Sterling handled Rock Island 56-19 in an impressive showing on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Sterling drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 35-13 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.

Sterling jumped to a 56-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

