Sterling dismantles Rock Island in convincing manner 56-19

Sterling handled Rock Island 56-19 in an impressive showing on October 7 in Illinois football action.
Sterling drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.
The Golden Warriors registered a 35-13 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.
Sterling jumped to a 56-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Sterling and Rock Island faced off on October 8, 2021 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Sterling faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on East Moline United Township on September 23 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
