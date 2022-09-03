Some kind of impressive: Taylor Ridge Rockridge pounds Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8

Taylor Ridge Rockridge turned in a thorough domination of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8 on September 2 in Illinois football action.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sterling Newman Central Catholic through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped to a 12-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-8 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. For more, click here.
