Some kind of impressive: North Liberty Liberty pounds Clinton 45-13
Some kind of impressive: North Liberty Liberty pounds Clinton 45-13

North Liberty controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 45-13 victory over Clinton during this Iowa football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

North Liberty opened a thin 17-6 gap over Clinton at halftime.

North Liberty thundered to a 31-6 bulge over Clinton as the fourth quarter began.

