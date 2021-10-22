Some kind of impressive: North Liberty Liberty pounds Clinton 45-13

North Liberty controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 45-13 victory over Clinton during this Iowa football game.
Recently on October 8 , Clinton squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For more, click here.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
North Liberty opened a thin 17-6 gap over Clinton at halftime.
North Liberty thundered to a 31-6 bulge over Clinton as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.