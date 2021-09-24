Some kind of impressive: Bettendorf pounds Davenport Central 45-7

Bettendorf controlled the action to earn a strong 45-7 win against Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.
Bettendorf drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.
Bettendorf registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over Davenport Central.
Bettendorf and Davenport Central were engaged in an immense affair at 31-0 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on September 9, Davenport Central faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on September 10 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.