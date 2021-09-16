Solon soars over Davenport Assumption 38-10

Solon rolled past Davenport Assumption for a comfortable 38-10 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16. .
The Spartans opened with a 14-3 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.
Solon's offense struck to a 24-3 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
Solon roared ahead of Davenport Assumption 31-10 as the fourth quarter started.
