 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solon soars over Davenport Assumption 38-10
0 Comments

Solon soars over Davenport Assumption 38-10

  • 0

Solon rolled past Davenport Assumption for a comfortable 38-10 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16. .

The Spartans opened with a 14-3 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

Solon's offense struck to a 24-3 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.

Solon roared ahead of Davenport Assumption 31-10 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on September 2 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Dubuque Wahlert in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense tries putting embarrassing effort in rear view mirror

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News