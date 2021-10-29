 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solon nips Davenport Assumption in scare 24-17
0 Comments

Solon nips Davenport Assumption in scare 24-17

  • 0

Solon poked just enough holes in Davenport Assumption's defense to garner a taut 24-17 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Solon's offense moved to a 17-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.

Solon's influence showed as it carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 7-3 in the last stanza.

Recently on October 14 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Vinton-Shellsburg in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense looking to recoup lost pride

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News