Solon nips Davenport Assumption in scare 24-17

Solon poked just enough holes in Davenport Assumption's defense to garner a taut 24-17 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Solon's offense moved to a 17-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
Solon's influence showed as it carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 7-3 in the last stanza.
