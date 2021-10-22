 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sigourney-Keota tackles Durant 34-8
0 Comments

Sigourney-Keota tackles Durant 34-8

  • 0

Sigourney-Keota showered the scoreboard with points to drown Durant 34-8 on October 22 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Cobras' offense darted to a 13-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Cobras' influence showed as they carried a 13-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News