Sigourney-Keota tackles Durant 34-8

Sigourney-Keota showered the scoreboard with points to drown Durant 34-8 on October 22 in Iowa football action.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Cobras' offense darted to a 13-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
The Cobras' influence showed as they carried a 13-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.