Sigourney-Keota survives taut tilt with Durant 23-20
Sigourney-Keota survives taut tilt with Durant 23-20

Sigourney-Keota edged Durant in a close 23-20 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27. .

Conditioning showed as the Cobras outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the final period.

The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Cobras 20-16.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-6.

The Cobras moved in front of the Wildcats 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

