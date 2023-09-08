Sherrard topped Warrensburg-Latham 24-15 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Cardinals had a 15-14 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 10-0 performance.

Recently on Aug. 25, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee in a football game.

