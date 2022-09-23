 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard dodges a bullet in win over Morrison 26-22

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sherrard's locker room after a trying 26-22 test with Morrison in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Morrison showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Sherrard as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Morrison jumped a small margin over Sherrard as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Tigers' defeat of the Mustangs.

Recently on September 10 , Sherrard squared off with Erie E/P in a football game . For more, click here.

