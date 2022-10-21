Shaken, not stirred, Galesburg cracks Rock Island Alleman 58-8

Galesburg played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Rock Island Alleman during a 58-8 beating on October 21 in Illinois football.
Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Pioneers trimmed the margin to make it 23-8 at halftime.
Galesburg thundered to a 51-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Silver Streaks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman squared off with October 22, 2021 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Galesburg faced off against Moline and Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on October 7 at East Moline United Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
