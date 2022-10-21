Shaken, not stirred, Galesburg cracks Rock Island Alleman 58-8

Galesburg played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Rock Island Alleman during a 58-8 beating on October 21 in Illinois football.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Pioneers trimmed the margin to make it 23-8 at halftime.

Galesburg thundered to a 51-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Streaks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

