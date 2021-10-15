 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Fulton cracks Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op 63-14
Fulton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op 63-14 during this Illinois football game.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Steamers' offense struck to a 28-6 lead over the Wildcatz at the intermission.

Fulton's dominance showed as it carried a 56-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

