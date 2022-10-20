Shaken, not stirred, Davenport Assumption cracks Maquoketa 42-21

Davenport Assumption earned its community's accolades after a 42-21 win over Maquoketa at Davenport Assumption High on October 20 in Iowa football action.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 14-7 advantage over Maquoketa through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.