 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaken, not stirred, Aledo Mercer County cracks Princeville 32-6
0 Comments

Shaken, not stirred, Aledo Mercer County cracks Princeville 32-6

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County rolled past Princeville for a comfortable 32-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

The Golden Eagles opened with an 8-6 advantage over the Princes through the first quarter.

Aledo Mercer County opened a narrow 16-6 gap over Princeville at the intermission.

Aledo Mercer County pulled ahead over Princeville 24-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News