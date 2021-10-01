Shaken, not stirred, Aledo Mercer County cracks Princeville 32-6

Aledo Mercer County rolled past Princeville for a comfortable 32-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .
The Golden Eagles opened with an 8-6 advantage over the Princes through the first quarter.
Aledo Mercer County opened a narrow 16-6 gap over Princeville at the intermission.
Aledo Mercer County pulled ahead over Princeville 24-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
