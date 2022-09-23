Score no more: Sterling's defense is flawless in stopping Geneseo 40-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Sterling proved that in blanking Geneseo 40-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

Sterling drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Sterling pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.