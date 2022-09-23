 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score no more: Sterling's defense is flawless in stopping Geneseo 40-0

  • 0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Sterling proved that in blanking Geneseo 40-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

Sterling drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Sterling pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Sterling and Geneseo faced off on September 24, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 9 , Geneseo squared off with East Moline United Township in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo outlasts Galesburg 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 21-7 against Galesburg on September 16 in Illinois football.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News