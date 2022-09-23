Score no more: Peru St. Bede's defense breaks down Port Byron Riverdale 2-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Peru St. Bede followed in snuffing Port Byron Riverdale's offense 2-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Peru St. Bede drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.
The last time Peru St Bede and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 34-21 game on September 25, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
