 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score no more: Peru St. Bede's defense breaks down Port Byron Riverdale 2-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Peru St. Bede followed in snuffing Port Byron Riverdale's offense 2-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Peru St. Bede drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Peru St Bede and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 34-21 game on September 25, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo outlasts Galesburg 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 21-7 against Galesburg on September 16 in Illinois football.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News