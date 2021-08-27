Score no more: Pekin's defense breaks Rock Island 21-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Pekin blank Rock Island 21-0 in Illinois high school football action on August 27.
The Dragons took control in the third quarter with a 14-0 advantage over the Rocks.
Pekin fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at Rock Island's expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
