Score no more: Mediapolis' defense breaks down Tipton 36-0

No worries, Mediapolis' defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 36-0 shutout of Tipton on September 2 in Iowa football action.
Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Tigers were both scoreless.
The third quarter gave Mediapolis a 14-0 lead over Tipton.
The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Mediapolis and Tipton faced off on September 3, 2021 at Mediapolis High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.