Score no more: Mediapolis' defense breaks down Tipton 36-0

No worries, Mediapolis' defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 36-0 shutout of Tipton on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Tigers were both scoreless.

The third quarter gave Mediapolis a 14-0 lead over Tipton.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

