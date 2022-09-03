 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Mediapolis' defense breaks down Tipton 36-0

No worries, Mediapolis' defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 36-0 shutout of Tipton on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Tigers were both scoreless.

The third quarter gave Mediapolis a 14-0 lead over Tipton.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mediapolis and Tipton faced off on September 3, 2021 at Mediapolis High School. For a full recap, click here.

