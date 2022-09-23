Score no more: Bettendorf's defense breaks down Davenport Central 48-0

Bettendorf's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Davenport Central 48-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf opened with a 17-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bettendorf breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

