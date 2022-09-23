 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score no more: Bettendorf's defense breaks down Davenport Central 48-0

  • 0

Bettendorf's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Davenport Central 48-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf opened with a 17-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bettendorf breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 45-7 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 9, Bettendorf faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Central took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on September 8 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo outlasts Galesburg 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 21-7 against Galesburg on September 16 in Illinois football.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News