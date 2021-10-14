 Skip to main content
Sciota West Prairie sets a fast pace to trip Galva 55-24
Sciota West Prairie raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-24 win over Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Sciota West Prairie a 20-0 lead over Galva.

The Cyclones' offense struck to a 27-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Cyclones' upper-hand showed as they carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 2 , Galva squared up on Biggsville West Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

