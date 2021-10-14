Sciota West Prairie sets a fast pace to trip Galva 55-24

Sciota West Prairie raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-24 win over Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Sciota West Prairie a 20-0 lead over Galva.
The Cyclones' offense struck to a 27-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
The Cyclones' upper-hand showed as they carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 2 , Galva squared up on Biggsville West Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
