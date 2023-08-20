Rockton Hononegah used overtime to slip past Fulton 27-23 on Aug. 20 in Illinois football.

Fulton started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Rockton Hononegah at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Steamers locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Rockton Hononegah put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Fulton 7-3 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.