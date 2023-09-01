Defense dominated as Rockford Christian Life pitched a 36-0 shutout of Galva during this Illinois football game.

Rockford Christian Life opened with an 8-0 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 30-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Rockford Christian Life jumped to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

