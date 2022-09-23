 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island thumps East Moline United Township in punishing decision 68-35

Rock Island controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-35 win against East Moline United Township during this Illinois football game.

Tough to find an edge early, Rock Island and East Moline United Township fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Rock Island a 48-35 lead over East Moline United Township.

The Rocks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 9, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Rock Island Alleman on September 9 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.

