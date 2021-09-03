Rock Island severs Dunlap's hopes 32-14

Stretched out and finally snapped, Rock Island put just enough pressure on Dunlap to earn a 32-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.
Rock Island enjoyed a slim margin over Dunlap with a 25-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Rock Island's offense moved to a 12-7 lead over Dunlap at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Rock Island a 12-0 lead over Dunlap.
Lede AI Sports Desk
