 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island defeats Rock Island Alleman in lopsided affair 47-6

  • 0

Rock Island lit up the scoreboard on September 9 to propel past Rock Island Alleman for a 47-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 7-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

The Rocks opened a colossal 34-6 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Rock Island roared to a 47-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman played in a 56-0 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News