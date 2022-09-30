Rock Island cancels check from Galesburg 34-14

Rock Island called "game" in the waning moments of a 34-14 defeat of Galesburg for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Rock Island opened with a 7-0 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

The Rocks fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rocks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.