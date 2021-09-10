Resurgence: Central DeWitt fights back to beat Clinton 44-28

Central DeWitt trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 44-28 win over Clinton during this Iowa football game.
The River Kings were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Sabers cloned their points production 6-6.
The Sabers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-22 lead over the River Kings.
An intermission tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The River Kings started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over the Sabers at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Central and Clinton took on Davenport West on August 26 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.