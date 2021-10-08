Resurgence: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fights back to beat Iowa City 31-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 31-14 win over Iowa City in Iowa high school football on October 8.
The start wasn't the problem for the Little Hawks, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over the Little Hawks.
Recently on September 24 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport North in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.