Resolve: Dyersville Beckman tops off Camanche 28-14

Camanche dented the scoreboard first, but Dyersville Beckman responded to earn a 28-14 decision at Camanche High on August 27 in Iowa football action.
Dyersville Beckman jumped on top over Camanche when the fourth quarter began 28-7.
Dyersville Beckman fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Camanche's expense.
Camanche authored a promising start, taking advantage of Dyersville Beckman 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.