Resolve: Dyersville Beckman tops off Camanche 28-14
Camanche dented the scoreboard first, but Dyersville Beckman responded to earn a 28-14 decision at Camanche High on August 27 in Iowa football action.

Dyersville Beckman jumped on top over Camanche when the fourth quarter began 28-7.

Dyersville Beckman fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Camanche's expense.

Camanche authored a promising start, taking advantage of Dyersville Beckman 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

