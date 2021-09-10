Razor thin: Dubuque Senior earns tough victory over Davenport North 27-23

Dubuque Senior found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 27-23 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.
Dubuque Senior put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Davenport North 7-6 in the last stanza.
The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over the Wildcats.
An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
