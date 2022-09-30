Rally time: Mendota douses fire to extinguish Sherrard 49-35

Mendota overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 49-35 win over Sherrard in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
Sherrard authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Mendota at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers took a 28-27 lead over the Trojans heading to the halftime locker room.
Mendota broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-35 lead over Sherrard.
The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.
