Quincy wins tense tussle with Rock Island 47-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Quincy wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-42 over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rock Island authored a promising start, taking a 20-0 advantage over Quincy at the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks took a 28-14 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

The scoreboard showed Rock Island with a 35-21 lead over Quincy heading into the third quarter.

The Blue Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rocks 26-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

