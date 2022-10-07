 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy tops Geneseo 35-17

Quincy had its hands full but finally brushed off Geneseo 35-17 in Illinois high school football action on October 7.

Quincy opened with a 7-3 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 21-3 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Quincy breathed fire to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Blue Devils prevailed.

The last time Quincy and Geneseo played in a 23-22 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

