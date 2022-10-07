Quincy tops Geneseo 35-17

Quincy had its hands full but finally brushed off Geneseo 35-17 in Illinois high school football action on October 7.
Quincy opened with a 7-3 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 21-3 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
Quincy breathed fire to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Maple Leafs rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Blue Devils prevailed.
The last time Quincy and Geneseo played in a 23-22 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 23, Geneseo squared off with Sterling in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.