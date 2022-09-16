Quincy mows down East Moline United Township 49-14

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Quincy did exactly that with a 49-14 win against East Moline United Township during this Illinois football game.
Quincy drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
The Panthers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.
Quincy struck to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils and the Panthers each scored in the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 3 , East Moline United Township squared off with Wilmette Loyola in a football game . Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.