Quincy mows down East Moline United Township 49-14

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Quincy did exactly that with a 49-14 win against East Moline United Township during this Illinois football game.

Quincy drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The Panthers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

Quincy struck to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils and the Panthers each scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

