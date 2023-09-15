Quincy posted a narrow 34-27 win over Moline at Quincy High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Quincy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Maroons with a 20-19 lead over the Blue Devils heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy and Moline locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Moline and Quincy squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Moline High School.

