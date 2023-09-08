Quincy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Quincy and Rock Island were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Rocks' expense.

Quincy charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rocks enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Quincy and Rock Island played in a 47-42 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Rock Island squared off with Minooka in a football game.

