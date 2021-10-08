Quincy claims gritty victory against Geneseo 23-22

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Quincy wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-22 over Geneseo in Illinois high school football on October 8.
The first quarter gave the Blue Devils a 9-0 lead over the Maple Leafs.
Quincy's offense breathed fire to a 16-0 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.
Quincy's influence showed as it carried a 23-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Geneseo's finishing flurry, but Quincy swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
